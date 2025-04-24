Chargers could trade Day 2 draft pick for star pass rusher in major coup
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely need a pass rusher after releasing Joey Bosa earlier this offseason, and while the Chargers could always turn to the NFL draft for an answer, they may be able to swing a deal for an established star.
The New York Giants will reportedly consider trading edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux if they select Abdul Carter with the third overall pick of the draft, and Jeff Howe of The Athletic has revealed that the Giants would be willing to accept a third-round selection as compensation.
Enter the Chargers, who are widely expected to take a pass rusher at some point this week, but may be able to simply trade the 86th pick (and perhaps a late Day 3 selection) to the Giants in exchange for Thibodeaux, who is two years removed from racking up 50 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Is Los Angeles really going to find a pass rusher as talented as Thibodeaux on Day 2 or later? Probably not, and the chances of the Chargers taking an edge rusher in Round 1 seem relatively slim given their need for offensive weapons and a defensive tackle.
Los Angeles may be better off taking advantage of New York's situation, as the Giants also have Brian Burns and would have quite a surplus of edge rushers if they draft Carter.
Thibodeaux is still just 24 years old, so he has plenty of room to grow. He was limited to 12 games this past season due to a wrist injury, and during his time on the field, he logged 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks. When healthy, he has proven to be a prolific pass rusher, so the Chargers would be wise to place a call to Big Blue to see if they can take the University of Oregon product off their hands.
