Los Angeles Chargers make roster move official before 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers got some minor housekeeping done just before the 2025 NFL draft in the form of a small roster move.
As Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper pointed out, the NFL’s transaction report for Monday included Chargers tight end Tucker Fisk officially signing his exclusive rights free agent tender.
Fisk rejoining the Chargers via said tender was already reported, but it’s interesting to see it go public as official now.
RELATED: Chargers predicted to replace Joey Bosa with underrated Jim Harbaugh disciple
Undrafted in 2022, Fisk joined the Chargers in August of 2024 and was kept on the practice squad until November, when he was promoted to the active roster. As an exclusive rights free agent, he couldn’t negotiate with other teams this offseason and by signing can now take part in upcoming spring work while on a $1.030 million cap hit.
Fisk, along with McCallan Castles, is some high-upside depth the Chargers want to keep around behind Will Dissly and new arrival Tyler Conklin, though nothing the team has done this offseason will rule out drafting the position as early as the first round this week.
