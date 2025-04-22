Chargers' Ladd McConkey steal has expert thinking another Round 2 run on WRs
The Los Angeles Chargers found a pillar of their franchise when they selected wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Most teams hope that their first-round pick becomes the face of the franchise; however, McConkey was a second-round selection.
The Chargers nailed their first-round selection with Joe Alt as well; however, the selection of McConkey now has teams looking more intensely at the receiver group for the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the upcoming draft could see a boom of receivers taken on day two.
"One of the strengths of the 2025 class is the wide receiver talent available on Day 2, where Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates had nine wideouts being selected in their most recent mock draft," wrote Schefter.
In the article, Schefter lists names like Iowa State receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as prospects who could hear their name called on day 2two.
In his rookie season, McConkey finished with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions. The receiving yards total was good enough to be the tenth best in the league, while his seven touchdown passes were tied for 21st.
Any team would be thankful to add a McConkey to their roster. However, even with the day two talent, there's no guarantee that a prospect becomes the next McConkey.
