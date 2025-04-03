Chargers trade pitch sees Los Angeles take flyer on young $5 million wide receiver
The overwhelming belief among Los Angeles Chargers fans was that the team would make a significant addition to the wide receivers room this offseason.
However, that has not happened yet. Instead, the Chargers have only bolstered their room with a signing of Mike Williams, which may not actually bolster the room all that much, if at all. Williams was always a productive player for Los Angeles, but those days might be behind him after what transpired in 2024.
Recently, ESPN's Rich Cimini suggested New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt as a name to watch on the trade market. And, in the wake of that, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios listed the Chargers as a possible landing spot if Hyatt is dealt.
"The Chargers are no strangers to still having one of the worst groups of wide receivers in the league despite signing Mike Willams," Palacios wrote. "He’s past his prime, while 2024 draft pick Ladd McConkey is a future No. 1 receiver. Quentin Johnston will probably get cut, so they may have no other choice but to trade for Hyatt. McConkey should be able to have some type of stability if Hyatt lands in LA."
Hyatt has been woefully disappointing since the Giants took him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After a rookie campaign that saw him tally 23 catches for 373 yards, Hyatt took a step back in 2024 with just eight catches for 62 yards in 16 contests.
Hyatt certainly isn't blameless in his struggles, but neither are the Giants. Despite having a pitiful wide receiver situation last season, New York only played Hyatt on 32.9% of the snaps. Furthermore, Big Blue's quarterback situation has been a mess since Hyatt arrived, so that has also hindered him.
The Tennessee product badly needs a fresh start, and the Chargers would be an excellent fit.
Justin Herbert would be the best quarterback Hyatt has ever played with by a country mile, and Herbert would be able to maximize the third-year pro's deep-threat ability.
At worst, Hyatt would serve as a No. 4 receiver and deep-threat specialist, but it's not crazy to think he could surpass Williams on the depth chart and start along with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston once he gets situated.
Is Hyatt the surefire difference-maker the Chargers need? No, but if it's between him and nothing else for Los Angeles, the team should take a flyer on the 23-year-old, whose best football is possibly still ahead of him.
