Omarion Hampton contract details with Chargers surface in new report
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have first-round pick Omarion Hampton locked down on his rookie contract.
According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Hampton put ink to paper on his contract with the Chargers, which checks in at four years and $17.77 million. He gets a $9.56 million signing bonus.
As always with first-round picks, the Chargers will have the right to exercise a fifth-year option at a later date. As seen over the last few months with Zion Johnson, that’s not always the route teams go.
The rookie wage scale long ago eliminated most of the drama around rookie contracts and that’s certainly the case here with Hampton and the Chargers. Despite the lack of officially signing his deal, he was out there working with the team recently under the supervision of Jim Harbaugh and others.
If all goes well, Hampton projects as a guy who could easily see his fifth-year option exercised. Those are calculated by an average of salaries at the player’s position, with additional factors like Pro Bowl nods modifying the number.
Hampton projects to have an immediate role alongside Najee Harris in the backfield behind Justin Herbert, with an avenue toward a solo role in 2026 and beyond.
