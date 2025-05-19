Chargers add massive Alabama defender in early 2026 NFL mock draft
The Los Angeles Chargers decided to zig when everyone thought they would zag during the 2025 NFL draft.
Despite having a pressing need at tight end and just signing Najee Harris in the offseason, the Chargers used their first-round pick on North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. Time will tell if they made the right call, but they'll surely have a dominant ground game this year.
They still landed a talented receiver, taking Tre Harris in the second round. He was recently predicted to make Mike Williams expendable. If so, no one will ask about their decision to skip on a receiver in Round 1. They might, however, ask about why they didn't add more talent on the edge.
Los Angeles released Joey Bosa this offseason, and Khalil Mack is in the final year of his deal. They selected Kyle Kennard in Round 4 to groom behind Mack, but Pro Football Network's Brentley Weissman thinks they need more. That's why he has the Bolts taking Alabama defensive end LT Overton in his 2026 NFL mock draft.
"LT Overton will certainly be a first-round pick next season and will very likely be one of the best players in the SEC. He is a well-built edge defender who offers very good length and movement skills for the position. He was very productive last season for the Alabama Crimson Tide and will look to build on his last season with even more pressures."
Weissman says they need more talent while adding that Overton (6-foot-5, 283 pounds) will come in and be a physical presence.
Overton spent two years with Texas A&M before transferring to Alabama in 2024. He had 42 tackles and two sacks while providing excellent run defense.
