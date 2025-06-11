Chargers' inexplicable trade proposal sends Khalil Mack to NFC contender
Heading into the offseason, one of the biggest priorities for the Los Angeles Chargers was retaining Khalil Mack, and they did just that, re-signing the edge rusher on a one-year contract.
But could the Chargers already be thinking about trading him?
Apparently, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay thinks it's a possibility, as he has proposed a wild midseason deal in which Los Angeles would send Mack to the Detroit Lions, and in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick, no less.
"If the Los Angeles Chargers fall flat out of the gate this season, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see them start selling off impact veterans who could affect the postseason race with their new team," Kay wrote. "... The Detroit Lions could be the perfect landing spot for Mack. The team needs to add some juice on the edge to take the heat off star sack artist Aidan Hutchinson, and Mack could be the ideal player to give opposing offenses fits. "
Now, to in Kay's defense, he did qualify his statement by saying that the Chargers could make this move if they fall out of playoff contention early on, and if that does happen, then yes; there does exist a world in which LA could move Mack.
And remember: last year, the Lions acquired fellow edge rusher Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline, so the idea of Detroit pursuing another pass rusher does make sense.
But man, can we wait just a little bit before we start plotting the Chargers' demise?
It should be noted that Mack — who is now 34 years old — did display signs of decline in 2024, finishing with just six sacks, one year after he rattled off a career high 17. Perhaps Mack will bounce back in the fall, but if not, the Bolts' pass rush may encounter some issues.
