Chargers urged to cut ties with vexing player to open more cap room
The Los Angeles Chargers have not exactly been busy in NFL free agency. Yes, they re-signed Khalil Mack and they added running back Najee Harris and cornerback Donte Jackson, but they haven't exactly tended to their biggest needs, and that's while having expansive cap room.
The Chargers' free-agent approach has been puzzling, to say the least, especially with so many of the best players now off the market.
Regardless, there is still time for Los Angeles to make some moves, but there seems to be a pretty obvious in-house decision the Chargers should make, and Jason Reed of Bolt Beat is urging to just get it done already: cutting offensive lineman Trey Pipkins.
"Pipkins carries a $9.25 million cap hit, which at the time of writing, is the fifth-highest on the team," Reed wrote. "The Chargers would create $6.75 million in cap space with only a $2.5 million dead cap hit if Pipkins gets cut. Pipkins is not a starting-caliber guard and it makes no sense for the team to pay $9.25 million this year for a backup offensive lineman. If the Chargers weren't willing to pay $9.6 million for Poona Ford then it would be a disservice to pay $9.25 million for a backup guard."
Pipkins spent the first five years of his career as a tight tackle for Los Angeles, but moved to right guard to accommodate rookie tacke Joe Alt this past season.
Needless to say, the transition did not go well, as evidenced by Pipkins' 57.8 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus. And it's not exactly like he was an elite tackle, either.
Reed is right: it doesn't make sense for the Chargers to say no to Ford and then keep Pipkins on the roster, so we should probably expect LA to make a move there soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Najee Harris shouldn't rule out J.K. Dobbins returning to Chargers
Chargers get mid grade for underwhelming running back addition
Chargers urged to make one crucial move after Najee Harris deal
Chargers' Bradley Bozeman contract isn't nearly as bad as it seemed
Chargers getting raked across the coals for early NFL free agency moves