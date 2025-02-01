Charger Report

Chargers urged to reunite with fan favorite in NFL free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers are being urged to bring back a fan favorite in NFL free agency.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have some very clear needs heading into the offseason, and perhaps their most obvious hole is at wide receiver.

Outside of Ladd McConkey, the Chargers do not exactly have a whole lot at the position, but the good news is they have some cap room to sign free agents.

There won't be a ton of great options available at wide out on the open market, with Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin definitely representing the cream of the crop.

But there are some other intriguing, cheaper candidates, such as Keenan Allen.

Allen spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason, and Cem Youbulan of LA Sports Hub feels that Los Angeles should consider reuniting with the six-time Pro Bowler in March.

"After the season, Allen voiced his desire to play in Los Angeles and listed his preferred destinations as the Chargers or the Rams," Youbulan wrote. "He didn't rule out staying in Chicago, either, per Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley. On a short-term deal, Allen would be an excellent veteran addition to the roster. Having one of the best players in franchise history return to Los Angeles and chase the Lombardi Trophy would be a great story for everyone involved."

Allen certainly had some brilliant years with the Bolts, posting six 1,000-yard campaigns. Heck, in 2023, he hauled in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

This past season with the Bears, however, the 32-year-old caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven scores, showing significant signs of decline.

But is Allen really on the decline? Or did he just not fit well in Chicago's offense?

Perhaps the Chargers can bring him back into the fold to answer that question.

Chicago Bears receiver Keenan Allen.
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

