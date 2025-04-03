Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 1 opponent in Brazil hinted in new report
The Los Angeles Chargers could face a heated rival in Week 1 when they host an international game in São Paulo, Brazil at the Arena Corinthians.
Said heated rival, of course, is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor and Daniel Popper, this was the matchup that kept emerging during league meetings this week:
“According to multiple league sources, the Chiefs are the No. 1 franchise in consideration by the league to take on the Chargers in the stand-alone game that is up for bid among the league’s broadcasting partners.”
It’s hard to imagine either team would mind getting the overseas trip out of the way early. Both teams, obviously, would garner major interest for an international showdown, too.
Like a year ago when the Eagles and Packers played in Brazil, this game is expected to be on streaming services like Amazon and Disney+, among others.
It should go without saying, but the Chiefs are the big attraction to broadcast partners who want to land these games. As the writeup mentions, they were the team in four of the NFL’s five most-watched games last year and their divisional round game set records for ESPN.
But the Chargers aren’t exactly a slouch and could be considered quick expanders in this area too with well-known faces like Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh at the forefront. Locking in the Chiefs on an international stage and beating them would help the brand keep growing, too.
