Madison Beer effect had Justin Herbert moving different in Week 1 win
It was third and fourteen at the Los Angeles Chargers' own 34 yard line. Up by six points with just over two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Bolts needed a first down to ice the game and not allow Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense to get the ball back.
Justin Herbert dropped back to pass, saw open field and took off for 19 yards for a Chargers first down. His slide to keep the clock running and first down point had pretty much everyone, from those on the sidelines to the fans in the stands, hyped to a different degree.
Herbert had finally helped the Chargers snap their seven-game losing streak to the division rival Chiefs. The 27-21 win on Friday night was a statement to the rest of the league: the Chargers aren't playing around.
The Chargers' star quarterback went 25/34 for 318 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another 32 yards on the ground. Herbert, who had been heavily scrutinized all offseason following the playoff loss to Houston, silenced the critics early with a big Week 1 performance.
There was something different about Herbert in this game, something that Keenan Allen and Cam Newton both noticed.
"This 10 is scary," is what star safety Derwin James had to say regarding Herbert's stellar Week 1 performance.
Could this be a direct effect of Herbert reportedly dating international superstar Madison Beer? Obviously it's just a light-hearted conclusion to come to, but one the fanbase will latch onto after seeing Herbert tear up the Chiefs defense on opening night.
Herbert's strong outing to kick off the 2025 season is a great sign for things to come.
