Maxx Crosby should find his way to Chargers so he can stop losing his mind
The AFC West has been the most competitive division in the league this season, with potentially having three teams headed towards the playoffs.
The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos have all had exciting seasons, each with at least eight wins currently. There's one team, however, that isn't sharing the same success as the rest of the teams in the division. That happens to be the Las Vegas Raiders, who are 2-10 and in play for the No.1 overall pick in April.
The Raiders have already been eliminated from playoff contention and one of their star players is 'losing his mind' with all of the losing.
If Maxx Crosby's tired of losing, how about he makes the change from Las Vegas to Los Angeles? Crosby's been one of the most consistent pass rushers since entering the league in 2019, up to 7.5 this season on a Raiders team that doesn't produce much to watch.
Crosby the Chargers is a pipe dream, but that would create a ridiculous atmosphere when the teams meet twice every year. There's an out built into Crosby's contract after this season, otherwise the Chargers, of course, would have to give up a ton to make a trade happen.
