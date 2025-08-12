Najee Harris injury update: Chargers RB shows progress at latest camp practice
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris is working his way back from an eye injury sustained last month and showed some progress on Tuesday.
Harris suffered the eye injury in a fireworks accidents on the Fourth of July, his agent revealed last month. As a result, the Chargers running back's status for Week 1 is up in the air.
While Harris still isn't practicing as he remains on the NFI list, the running back did do so some jogging during the team's latest session of camp on Tuesday, which is a positive step in his recovery.
When asked about Harris' status last week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh did not commit to him being ready for Week 1, but Harbaugh did say "there's a chance" Harris will play.
“I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr Harris’ agent either," Harbaugh said.
"I’m talking about what I know, and ‘can he open his eye?’ Yeah. I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that," Harbaugh went on to add. "Past that I don’t want to characterize something or put words on something or a diagnosis. Just not qualified to do that."
If Harris isn't activated off the NFI list before final cuts, he'll be forced to miss the first four games of the 2025 season.
Signed to a one-year, $5.25 million earlier this offseason, Harris is expected to be Los Angeles' lead back this season, although it remains to be seen if he'll still be ready for that kind of role following his lengthy absence.
Harris also figures to have competition for touches from first-round pick Omarion Hampton, which further complicates his standing in Los Angeles' backfield.
Harris has until Aug. 27 to heal up and be removed from the NFI list. Los Angeles' first game of the regular season is on Sept. 5.
