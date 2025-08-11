Chargers' Jim Harbaugh praised breakout undrafted free agent after shocking outburst
The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 2-0 on the preseason following Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints. While wins in preseason are somewhat important, they aren't as impactful as finding potential pieces to a roster. In last week's Hall of Fame game, the Chargers had undrafted free agent Nikko Reed come out strong with an interception in the first quarter.
Reed is now the first name on a list of undrafted free agents making plays this preseason. On Sunday, it was fellow cornerback Eric Rogers who stole the show in the Chargers' 27-13 win. Rogers would grab two interceptions on the day, returning one for a touchdown. He ended the game with five tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions and a touchdown.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh was impressed with Rogers' performance.
There's an unfortunate damper on this story, as Rogers was injured, being seen in crutches after the game. The Chargers haven't disclosed what the injury actually is, so it remains to be seen what the severity of whatever Rogers' injury actually is. He would end up receiving the game ball for his stellar performance.
Rogers spent his first three seasons in college at Northern Illinois, before transferring to Rutgers for two seasons from 2023-24. Last season in 11 games, he had 34 tackles, one sack, three passes defended and an interception taken back for six.
Hopefully the Chargers' preseason star receives some good news on the injury front.
