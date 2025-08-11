Chargers linked to another explosive weapon for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have already reunited with Keenan Allen, but could they also be planning to bring another weapon into the mix for Justin Herbert?
Well, maybe not this season, but perhaps the Chargers could begin preparing to add another top wide receiver for their star quarterback in 2026.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently published a piece outlining each NFL team's biggest needs heading into the season and what they can do to repair them in the future, and for the Chargers, wide receiver was not surprisingly listed as one of the club's biggest concerns.
Ballentine also named one 2026 free agency target that each team should consider, and he linked a very exciting name to Los Angeles: Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans.
"Even if [Tre] Harris turns out to be an answer, it isn't going to hurt to bring in another veteran next year," Ballentine wrote. "Mike Evans is in a contract year where his team drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round and also re-signed Chris Godwin. If the Bucs don't want to pay for Evans, then the Chargers would be a logical landing spot."
Would Mike Evans be a good fit for the Chargers?
Evans has long been one of the best receivers in football and has posted 11 straight 1,000-yard campaigns since entering the league in 2014, an NFL record. Last season, he caught 74 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The question is, how much will Evans have left in the tank after next season?
Evans turns 32 years old later this month, and while he was still very good in 2024, he has already been exhibiting some signs of decline, both in terms of injuries and overall production. He missed three games last year and averaged 13.6 yards per catch, the lowest mark of his career.
It may ultimately depend on what type of contract Evans will be seeking next March, and it will obviously also hinge upon what rookie wide outs Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith give the Chargers this fall.
Los Angeles may express interest in Evans regardless, as he would obviously comprise a terrific veteran option for Herbert even if he isn't quite the same player he was several years ago. But price definitely matters, especially for a Bolts organization that isn't exactly spendthrift.
For now, we should probably just focus on the development of the Chargers' young pass-catchers.
