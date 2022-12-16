SI Tickets: Chargers Look to Carry Momentum Into Week 15 Matchup vs. Titans

The Chargers welcome the Titans to Los Angeles on Sunday for their Week 15 showdown in which both teams need a victory to boost their playoff odds.

Last week's game for the Chargers displayed their most complete performance across all three faces of the game. As they’re expected to get back a few starters from injury, they'll look to duplicate their efforts from a week ago.

The Titans have lost the last three games, including the last two in which they've been blown out. Their offense is predicated off the rushing attack of Derrick Henry, which should play favorably to Tennessee as the Chargers' run defense has been their Achilles heel all season.

To see these two teams face off Sunday at SoFi Stadium, you can grab tickets by going to SI Tickets.

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and reserve your Los Angeles Chargers tickets for the 2022 NFL season.

Per the company website: "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first, featuring transparent pricing with a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."

To buy tickets for Sunday's Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 matchup or other future games click here. You can get tickets for this weekend starting at $31.

Ticket pricing

Lowest get-in ticket price: $31

Average get-in ticket price: $145

Highest get-in ticket price: $1,185

Outer Level Seating

Tickets starting at $31

Upper Level Seating

Tickets starting at $38

Middle Level Seating

Tickets starting at $55

Inner Level Seating

Tickets starting at $77

Lower Level Seating

Tickets starting at $151

Lower Club Seating

Tickets starting at $226

Inner Club Seating

Tickets starting at $239

Inner VIP Seating

Tickets starting at $440

Lower VIP Seating

Tickets starting at $605

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report: