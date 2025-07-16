NFL exec throws blasphemous shade at Los Angeles Chargers star
The Los Angeles Chargers boasted one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, and that was thanks much in part to a stingy secondary led by safety Derwin James.
While James is widely regarded as one of the best safeties in football, one league executive feels that four-time Pro Bowler is vastly overrated.
In a poll conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, James was ranked sixth among NFL safeties, but an AFC personnel staffer certainly didn't have him placed that highly.
"People talked about him like he was Ed Reed early in his career, and I'd say while he's always been a good player, I've never really seen him as an elite guy year to year," the person said. "Average athletic tools, choosy tackler."
That is certainly a wild take on James, who has racked up over 100 tackles four times in six NFL seasons since entering the pros in 2018 (he missed all of 2020 with a knee injury). How exactly is that a "choosy tackler?"
This past year, James registered 93 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and seven passes defended in 16 games, earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection in addition to a Pro Bowl appearance.
James also notched First-Team All-Pro honors back in his rookie campaign after rattling off 105 stops, 3.5 sacks, three picks and 13 passes defended.
The 28-year-old has consistently been one of the Chargers' best players when healthy, as evidenced by the fact that he logged a terrific 80.5 overall grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024.
Expect more of the same from James this coming season.
