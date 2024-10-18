NFL playoff picture currently features Harbaugh Bowl on bracket
Obviously, the Los Angeles Chargers have a long way to go before thinking about the playoffs.
But fans are free to think about the NFL playoff picture and current bracket.
And why not? If they take a gander there right now, they would see the Harbaugh Bowl on the schedule.
Entering Week 7, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers currently sit with the AFC’s No. 6 seed, which would mean a clash in the opening round of the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens, owners of the AFC’s No. 3 seed and coached by one John Harbaugh.
Of course, this is thinking far ahead. Fans already get one edition of the Harbaugh Bowl in Week 12 when the Chargers host the Ravens on “Monday Night Football.” And the Harbaugh Bowl, when it happens, is technically a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII, where Jim's 49ers lost to John's Ravens.
Perhaps Week 12 will be a preview of things to come in the playoffs. Barring something dramatically unexpected in the AFC West, the Chargers probably aren’t catching the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, forcing them into a wild card slot. And in the AFC North, it’s safe to presume the 4-2 Pittsburgh Steelers will eventually slow down, letting Lamar Jackson and Co. take the division and at least that third seed.
While that would be must-see viewing, even if it doesn’t happen, fans still get the Week 12 matchup. That one, on its own, has Game of the Year potential as a suddenly elite Chargers defense gets to duel with MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.
