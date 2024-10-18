Is Los Angeles Chargers WR DJ Chark battling a new injury?
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark appeared to be on the way back from injured reserve this week ahead of the team’s Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Then Thursday’s injury report dropped.
There, the Chargers listed Chark as “limited” with a groin injury. That could be an important distinction—he initially went to injured reserve over the summer after suffering a hip injury.
Granted, this could be a small housekeeping note and nothing more. The Chargers have opened the 21-day window to get Chark back on the roster, but he doesn’t necessarily have to play against the Cardinals on Monday night.
Still, the Justin Herbert-led offense could use the help, as Chark was a big addition this offseason after the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The idea with Chark was to stretch defenses vertically. So far, opponents have been able to clamp down on Herbert’s passing game.
There’s a reality where Chark suits up on Monday, anyway. But this latest development on the injury report was worth a mention. Since entering the league in 2018 via the second round, he’s yet to play in a full season’s worth of games.
Perhaps this is just one of the many reasons the Chargers reached out to the New York Jets about a trade that would bring Mike Williams back to Herbert’s offense.
