NFL scout exposes major flaw for Chargers' unpaid superstar
The Los Angeles Chargers have yet to come to terms on a contract extension with offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, which is definitely a bit puzzling given he became eligible for a new deal after 2023.
The Chargers will probably get something done with Slater, although we can't discount the possibility of them cheaping out. Nevertheless, Slater is a truly elite piece that Los Angeles should do whatever it takes to retain moving forward.
However, the two-time Pro Bowler is certainly not flawless.
While Slater was ranked the sixth-best tackle in football in a poll of NFL executives, coaches and scouts conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one AFC scout exposed one problematic flaw for the 26-year-old: his endurance.
The scout said that Slater tends to wear down late in games, due much in part to his size. However, Slater weighs a rather average 315 pounds; not exactly huge for a tackle.
To be fair, the scout added that Slater remains a terrific player. That being said, the fact that Slater may not be chugging along in crunchtime is definitely concerning, especially when the Chargers get deeper into the season and fatigue becomes more of an issue.
Should that stop Los Angeles from paying Slater? Absolutely not. He is one of the better tackles in the NFL for sure, and Justin Herbert needs all the help he can get up front. Especially with LA kind of, sort of giving the star quarterback the runaround when it comes to landing top-tier receiver talent.
But Slater's stamina issue could be something in the back of general manager Joe Hortiz's mind at the negotiating table.
