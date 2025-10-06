Chargers Plan C: Best available RBs via trade, free agency to replace Omarion Hampton
In the midst of trying to halt a two-game losing streak, Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are also scrambling to stop the bleeding at running back.
An onslaught of debilitating injuries that began in training camp continues to derail the Chargers with Monday's announcement that star rookie running back Omarion Hampton will be placed on injured reserve and miss a minimum of four games with an ankle injury. Hampton, who had emerged as the team's No. 1 back and last week was named the NFL's best rookie back through four weeks of the season, stumbled awkwardly coming out of the backfield in Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders and twisted his ankle. He was in a walking boot after the game and placed on IR Monday.
The latest injury compounds a problem at running back, where Hampton was already replaced planned No. 1 Najee Harris after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3. The Bolts have also endured major injuries to starting left tackle Rashawn Slater and right tackle Joe Alt.
With a game coming up Sunday at the Miami Dolphins, there is no time for sympathy and instead an urgency to acquire new running backs. At the earliest Hampton will return for Week 10 on Nov. 9, meaning he'll miss games against Miami, the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.
The only healthy backs on L.A.'s roster are Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson. In other words, the Chargers need to make a trade or sign a couple of free agents.
A look at their best options:
TRADE
Alvin Kamara, Saints - The 30-year-old's workload is being decreased in favor of Kendre Miller in New Orleans' rebuilding process. He got only eight carries Sunday, but is only four years removed from being one of the league's best dual-threat backs.
Miles Sanders, Cowboys - A Pro Bowler who started a Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, the 28=year-old is buried behind Javonte Williams on the Dallas Cowboys. In five games he has only 20 carries.
FREE AGENTS
Zack Moss - Scored three touchdowns in eight games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was the Week 1 starter in 2024 but missed most of the season with a neck injury and was cut in July.
Gus Edwards - He's familiar to the Chargers, which is a huge plus. He began 2024 as the starter and ran for 365 yards and four touchdowns last season in 11 games, but last his job to J.K. Dobbins and was released last March.
Jamaal Williams - Bruising back led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2022 with the Detroit Lions, but was cut by the Saints last March after two underwhelming seasons.
Trey Sermon - He's played two game this season without a carry for the Steelers and remains on their practice squad. In five seasons with four NFL teams he has only 134 combined carries for 505 yards and three touchdowns.
Damien Martinez - The seventh-round draft pick by the Seahawks last April but was cut in September off their practice squad.
