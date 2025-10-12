Is Quentin Johnston playing today? Injury updates on Chargers WR for Week 6
The Los Angeles Chargers suddenly have a big injury question mark ahead of the Week 6 kickoff against the Miami Dolphins with wideout Quentin Johnston suffering a setback.
Johnson has enjoyed a No. 1 status this season in Justin Herbert’s offense but has struggled alongside the rest of the roster during his team’s two-game skid.
A Chargers offense missing several offensive line starters and the top two running backs on injured reserve can’t afford to miss Johnston, too. Same story for fantasy football enthusiasts who have him on the roster.
Here’s the latest on Johnston injury buzz just before kickoff.
Quentin Johnston injury update
- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Johnston is trending toward missing the game unless something changes late in the process.
- Johnston is a game-time decision at best, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport: “Quentin Johnston (hamstring) is listed as questionable and considered to be a game-time decision for the game against the Dolphins, source said. If there is a chance of re-injury, LAC will likely hold him out.”
- Johnston finished the week as questionable on the final injury report.
Chargers depth chart
- Ladd McConkey
- Keenan Allen
- Tre Harris
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Derius Davis
In addition to the above, keep in mind the Chargers brought back Jalen Reagor to the practice squad this week as Davis, a special teams presence, battles an injury. Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen will dominate the touches, especially with the tight end spot not offering much right now and Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton on injured reserve.
