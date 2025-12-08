Is Omarion Hampton playing today? Latest news, buzz on Chargers RB

The Los Angeles Chargers hope to have first-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton back for the Monday Night Football encounter with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hampton has been out since Week 5 with an ankle fracture after showing major flashes in the wake of Najee Harris’ season-ending injury.

But Hampton recently had his 21-day return window opened and has practiced with the team in the week leading up to the primetime date with the Eagles.

Here’s the latest on Hampton.

Omarion Hampton injury update

The Chargers listed Hampton as questionable on the final injury report, but he shed the yellow non-contact jersey for a normal one on the final day of practice for the week.

Hampton started the week in a yellow non-contact jersey at practice.

Chargers RB depth chart

Sources: The #Chargers are activating rookie RB Omarion Hampton and he will play Monday night vs the Eagles.



Hampton has been sidelined since suffering an ankle fracture Week 5, but was off to a stellar start with 450 total yards and 3 TDs on 4.8 YPC. Big news for the Bolts. pic.twitter.com/SsmSu8gXIT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 6, 2025

Omarion Hampton (not on 53 yet)

Kimani Vidal

Jaret Patterson

Amar Johnson

Trayveon Williams

Royce Freeman

Hassan Haskins (not on 53 yet)

The Chargers recently went to free agency and signed Freeman as a response to adding Patterson to the 53-man roster. Keep in mind that Harris is on injured reserve and Haskins has been there and working back from his own injury, too.

While Hampton has been out, Vidal has turned into a No. 1 running back for Justin Herbert’s offense. He's rushed 121 times for 543 yards and three scores on a 4.5 average. His performance so far gives the Chargers the leeway to keep Hampton on a limited snap count upon his return, if needed.

