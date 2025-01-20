Charger Report

Analyst names perfect RB fit for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh

The Los Angeles Chargers may want to ensure they add this running back for Jim Harbaugh during the NFL offseason.

Matthew Schmidt

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off after losing to Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off after losing to Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers may have to look for a new running back this offseason, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to hit free agency and Gus Edwards is a potential cut candidate.

The Chargers have plenty of cap room to sign a replacement, or they could look to the NFL Draft for their answer.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid has identified who he feels would be the perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh's squad: North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton.

Hampton is viewed by many as the second-best halfback prospect in this draft class behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

The 21-year-old led the ACC in rushing each of the last two seasons, most recently racking up 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry in 2024. He has also shown the potential to become a terrific all-purpose back, as he caught 38 passes for 373 yards and a couple of scores, as well.

Here's the problem: Los Angeles may have to use its first-round draft pick on Hampton if it plans on landing him.

While Hampton could be a Day 2 pick, he is viewed by many as a potential mid-to-late first-round selection, and with the Chargers sitting at No. 22, they may need to pull the trigger on Day 1 if they want the North Carolina star.

Of course, Los Angeles has far bigger issues than running back, such as not having enough weapons in the passing game for Justin Herbert.

The Chargers can always answer those questions in free agency, which would open the door for them to select Hampton in the first round, but whether or not the Bolts would actually use such an early pick on a running back is anyone's guess.

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton.
Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs as Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Dylan Hazen (24) and defensive back Nick Andersen (45) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

2025 Chargers mock draft: Jim Harbaugh goes with big names in 3-round effort

Justin Herbert's contract comes up in NFL playoff discussion after early exit

Los Angeles Chargers inch closer to losing key front office member

Why Joe Hortiz, Jim Harbaugh feel Chargers are ahead of schedule

Jim Harbaugh’s highest form of praise for Justin Herbert? Comparing QB to corn

Former Los Angeles Chargers take one step closer to Super Bowl appearance

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News