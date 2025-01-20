Analyst names perfect RB fit for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers may have to look for a new running back this offseason, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to hit free agency and Gus Edwards is a potential cut candidate.
The Chargers have plenty of cap room to sign a replacement, or they could look to the NFL Draft for their answer.
ESPN NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid has identified who he feels would be the perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh's squad: North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton.
Hampton is viewed by many as the second-best halfback prospect in this draft class behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
The 21-year-old led the ACC in rushing each of the last two seasons, most recently racking up 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry in 2024. He has also shown the potential to become a terrific all-purpose back, as he caught 38 passes for 373 yards and a couple of scores, as well.
Here's the problem: Los Angeles may have to use its first-round draft pick on Hampton if it plans on landing him.
While Hampton could be a Day 2 pick, he is viewed by many as a potential mid-to-late first-round selection, and with the Chargers sitting at No. 22, they may need to pull the trigger on Day 1 if they want the North Carolina star.
Of course, Los Angeles has far bigger issues than running back, such as not having enough weapons in the passing game for Justin Herbert.
The Chargers can always answer those questions in free agency, which would open the door for them to select Hampton in the first round, but whether or not the Bolts would actually use such an early pick on a running back is anyone's guess.
