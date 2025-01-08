Chargers urged to cut ties with key offensive weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a terrific season, winning 11 games to capture a Wild Card berth in the NFL playoffs.
However, not all of their players had great individual campaigns.
Take running back Gus Edwards, for example.
The Chargers signed Edwards during the offseason with the hope that the he would bolster their rushing attack along with J.K. Dobbins, but while Dobbins has produced, Edwards has fallen flat.
In 11 games this year, Edwards has rushed for just 365 yards and four touchdowns while averaging a meager 3.6 yards per carry. He is also currently dealing with an arm injury that could keep him sidelined for Los Angeles' Wild Card Round matchup with the Houston Texans.
The 29-year-old is under contract with the Chargers through next season, but Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac feels that the Bolts could cut ties with him during the offseason.
"An ankle injury and father time dampened Edwards' move to LA, putting his 2025 campaign in jeopardy," Ginnitti wrote. "A long-term extension for J.K. Dobbins could force the Chargers to go a bit cheaper at RB2."
Edwards is slated to earn $3 million in base salary next season and carries a $4.25 million cap hit.
Los Angeles is actually in a rather tough spot as far as the halfback position is concerned, as Dobbins is headed toward free agency and is definitely an injury risk.
It's entirely possible that the Chargers' backfield could look a whole lot different in 2025, and Edwards could very well be playing his football elsewhere.
