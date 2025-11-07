Charger Report

ESPN experts blast Chargers fans in predicting a 'Terrible Towel' upset for Steelers

In predicting a win by the Steelers Sunday night, ESPN's panel of prognosticators blasted the Chargers' lack of home-field advantage.

It's no secret that SoFi Stadium doesn't provide the Los Angeles Chargers with the best of home-field advantages in the NFL. In fact, with a record of 23-23 since 2020 including 2-2 this season, one could argue that it's no "advantage" at all.

This year the Bolts have lost ugly home games to the Washington Commanders by 17 points and the Indianapolis Colts by 14. On Sunday night, here come the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fanatical fan base that loves to travel.

MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert and Madison Beer challenging Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

The Chargers are less a field-goal favorite over the Steelers, but during a panel prediction segment on ESPN Friday morning the consensus pick was on the underdog. Mostly, because of the Chargers' lack of an edge playing before its home crowd.

"More than anything inside of SoFi on Sunday night," analyst Ryan Clark said Get Up!, "there are going to be lots of Terrible Towels."

Added Peter Schrager, "There's going to be a big Pittsburgh contingent there."

The yellow towels waving in support of the Steelers might level the playing field, but what about the actual football game?

All the panelists acknowledged that the Chargers' loss of starting left tackle Joe Alt will be a big issue, especially playing against a fierce Steelers' pass rush led by T.J. Watt.

MORE: AI predicts close game despite Chargers facing Steelers' NFL-worst pass defense

"The Chargers are missing their tackles and they don't have a traditional, tangible home-field advantage," said host Mike Greenberg. "That's enough for me."

While four of the panelists picked the Steelers, the two that sided with the Chargers diminished the Steelers' upset of the Colts last week because of the outlier of six turnovers.

Are Terrible Towels Enough to Overcome NFL's Worst Pass Defense?

"They got six turnovers and they only won by seven points. That's not impressive," said Bart Scott. "You can't rely on that every week."

MORE: Chargers' land 1 surprising player on NFL All-Rookie mid-season team

The key to the game will be the Chargers' ability to protect MVP-candidate quarterback Justin Herbert. The Steelers' pass defense is the worst in the NFL.

While the Chargers are .500 since SoFi opened in 2020, the Rams are 28-19 including a Super Bowl victory.

Published
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

