ESPN experts blast Chargers fans in predicting a 'Terrible Towel' upset for Steelers
It's no secret that SoFi Stadium doesn't provide the Los Angeles Chargers with the best of home-field advantages in the NFL. In fact, with a record of 23-23 since 2020 including 2-2 this season, one could argue that it's no "advantage" at all.
This year the Bolts have lost ugly home games to the Washington Commanders by 17 points and the Indianapolis Colts by 14. On Sunday night, here come the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fanatical fan base that loves to travel.
The Chargers are less a field-goal favorite over the Steelers, but during a panel prediction segment on ESPN Friday morning the consensus pick was on the underdog. Mostly, because of the Chargers' lack of an edge playing before its home crowd.
"More than anything inside of SoFi on Sunday night," analyst Ryan Clark said Get Up!, "there are going to be lots of Terrible Towels."
Added Peter Schrager, "There's going to be a big Pittsburgh contingent there."
The yellow towels waving in support of the Steelers might level the playing field, but what about the actual football game?
All the panelists acknowledged that the Chargers' loss of starting left tackle Joe Alt will be a big issue, especially playing against a fierce Steelers' pass rush led by T.J. Watt.
"The Chargers are missing their tackles and they don't have a traditional, tangible home-field advantage," said host Mike Greenberg. "That's enough for me."
While four of the panelists picked the Steelers, the two that sided with the Chargers diminished the Steelers' upset of the Colts last week because of the outlier of six turnovers.
Are Terrible Towels Enough to Overcome NFL's Worst Pass Defense?
"They got six turnovers and they only won by seven points. That's not impressive," said Bart Scott. "You can't rely on that every week."
The key to the game will be the Chargers' ability to protect MVP-candidate quarterback Justin Herbert. The Steelers' pass defense is the worst in the NFL.
While the Chargers are .500 since SoFi opened in 2020, the Rams are 28-19 including a Super Bowl victory.
