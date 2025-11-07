Where do the Chargers land in the 2026 NFL draft order after trade deadline?
The NFL trade deadline is like an early holiday season for some fans, with new players coming into the building. For other fans, it is a sad reminder that your team could impact the roster at will, trading away players for assets.
These unknown assets are in the form of draft picks. With an exciting trade deadline that consisted of a few blockbuster trades, the 2026 NFL draft order has been shaken up.
2026 NFL draft order after trade deadline
According to Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated, entering Week 10, the Los Angeles Chargers currently have the 22nd overall pick. This is the same selection they had last year, eventually taking the talented running back, Omarion Hampton.
This selection means the Chargers are likely to miss out on blue-chip caliber prospects. Later first-round picks usually entail players who have an uphill battle to really give that true return on investment as a first-round selection.
With the Chargers current offensive line crisis, it is very likely for the Bolts to look into bolstering that unit with their first-round pick.
An important note is that the sweet spot to find a top-end IOL is usually exactly where the Chargers are picking, the early to late twenties.
A very early look into a few names in this range, as scouts currently see it, are Alabama Offensive Tackle (possible guard convert) Kadyn Procter, Tennessee Cornerback, Colton Hood and Penn State Guard, Olaivavega Ioane.
- New Orleans Saints (1-8)
- Tennessee Titans (1-8)
- New York Jets (1-7)
- Miami Dolphins (2-7)
- New York Giants (2-7)
- Cleveland Browns (2–6)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2–6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3–6)
- Washington Commanders (3–6)
- Baltimore Ravens (3–5)
- Los Angeles Rams (6–2, from Falcons)
- Arizona Cardinals (3–5)
- Houston Texans (3–5)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)
- Minnesota Vikings (4–4)
- Carolina Panthers (5–4)
- Kansas City Chiefs (5–4)
- Chicago Bears (5–3)
- Cleveland Browns (5–3, via Jaguars)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (5–3)
- Detroit Lions (5–3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (6–3)
- San Francisco 49ers (6–3)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1, via Packers)
- Buffalo Bills (6–2)
- Seattle Seahawks (6–2)
- Los Angeles Rams (6–2)
- Denver Broncos (7–2)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6–2)
- New England Patriots (7–2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (6–2)
- New York Jets (1–7, via Colts)
