Chargers wavier wire order, new NFL rules start after trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers have used every avenue to improve the team before and during this season, be it the waiver wire, free agency and trades.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. most recently used the NFL trade deadline multiple times to upgrade the roster. They added pass-rusher Odafe Oweh, securing a former first-rounder who has already broken out in Los Angeles.
And right at the buzzer, the Chargers traded for offensive lineman Trevor Penning, another former first-rounder who can come in and start on an emergency basis in front of Justin Herbert.
If the Chargers want to take more shots at upgrading the roster now, Hortiz and Co. will need to navigate an NFL waiver wire that just had the rules shift.
Updated NFL waiver wire order rules
As ESPNs’ Field Yates pointed out, the complexion of the NFL waiver wire changes now that the trade deadline has passed.
Long story short, any and all players will now be subjected to waivers when released.
Meaning, if another team lets a quality veteran player go, the Chargers can simply claim him off waivers and onto their 53-man roster, provided no other team earlier in the waiver order before No. 23 also filed a claim.
The Chargers will likely eyeball any offensive lineman or running back released for the remainder of the season, at a minimum.
