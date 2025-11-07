Chargers keys to victory include critical unit to take down Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night football. There are several key matchups that will play a pivotal role in this critical AFC matchup.
Jalen Ramsey and Steelers linebackers against Chargers running backs and tight ends
The Chargers offensive line will see reshuffling after tackles Joe Alt and Bobby Hart suffered injuries during the Chargers win over the Tennessee Titans last week. The new lineup will undoubtedly play a role in the Chargers passing game as the quick game will become more important to prevent the Steelers rushers from reaching Justin Herbert.
The quick game and checkdowns will be vital to the Chargers success. Los Angeles' tight end room and running backs will look to take advantage of matchups against the Steelers linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson who, together, have given up 32% of the defenses total receptions and near equal the share of total passing yards at 31%
Steelers top defensive back Jalen Ramsey has been moved to free safety out of necessity due to the injuries Pittsburgh has sustained across their defensive back room. The move helped the Steelers defense shut down the Indianapolis Colt's potent offense last week leading the way to a victory.
Oronde Gadsden II, Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen ,Tre Harris and every other Chargers weapon will need to be aware of Ramsey and his new usage when their routes take them over the middle of the field.
Special teams
PFF has the Chargers special teams unit graded at 31st overall in the NFL, second worst in the league. The Steelers are ranked 13th overall.
There is no doubt the Chargers unit will see a boost with the anticipated return of veteran long snapper Josh Harris off of injured reserve. The unit has not been performing to the standards set in the previous seasons.
How the Steelers win
The Steelers have been maximizing their special teams performances and combining them with an opportunistic defense who are second in the NFL in turnover differential. Combining the special teams and turnovers has lead the Steelers to be in the best in the NFL at yards per point scored.
Essentially, the Steelers are getting points off of good field position. The Chargers will need to take care of the ball and their kickoff and punt units will need to be sharp to counter Pittsburgh.
