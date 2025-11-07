Charger Report

Chargers get surprise Omarion Hampton injury progress update before Week 10

The Chargers rookie makes an appearance at practice

Thomas Martinez

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) rushes as New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) defends during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) rushes as New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) defends during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have been dealing with devastating injury news. Several positive updates have been found on the Chargers injury report this week including the apparent impending returns from injured reserve of long snapper Josh Harris and cornerback Deane Leonard.

Days after Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned he did not expect rookie first round running back Omarion Hampton to have his practice window opened until after the bye week, Hampton appeared at Chargers practice.

Hampton's practice window has not been officially opened. Seeing Hampton on the field without a walking boot is a positive development as the rookie returns from an ankle injury suffered in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

The Chargers currently only have one running back on the 53-man roster. Hampton's return should give the Chargers a spark down the final stretch of the season.

THOMAS MARTINEZ

Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.

