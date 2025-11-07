Chargers get surprise Omarion Hampton injury progress update before Week 10
The Los Angeles Chargers have been dealing with devastating injury news. Several positive updates have been found on the Chargers injury report this week including the apparent impending returns from injured reserve of long snapper Josh Harris and cornerback Deane Leonard.
Days after Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned he did not expect rookie first round running back Omarion Hampton to have his practice window opened until after the bye week, Hampton appeared at Chargers practice.
Hampton's practice window has not been officially opened. Seeing Hampton on the field without a walking boot is a positive development as the rookie returns from an ankle injury suffered in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.
The Chargers currently only have one running back on the 53-man roster. Hampton's return should give the Chargers a spark down the final stretch of the season.
