Chargers 7-round Mock Draft 1.0 brings plenty of beef
The Los Angeles Chargers currently have five picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft and plenty of holes projected for the 2026 roster. This mock draft will not include any trades. However, I believe Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz will take the opportunity to trade down at some point to increase the pool of picks.
Round 1.22: Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive guard, Oregon
It is no secret, the Chargers offensive line needs reinforcements. The amount of injuries and constant musical chairs has not been ideal as franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is sustaining hits at a historical pace.
Emmanuel Pregnon, 6'5 318lbs, is an awesome interior offensive lineman who arguably is having the best season in the country when looking at PFF statistics. Pregnon has given up 0 sacks or hits and only 2 hurries on 284 pass blocking snaps primarily at left guard. Pregnon is a day 1 starter and recently showed off his flexibility by flipping sides and starting at right guard in Oregon's matchup against Minnesota
Round 2.55: Linebacker, Josiah Trotter, Missouri
The Chargers linebacker room of the future has question marks. Veteran Denzel Perryman is on a one year contract and Troy Dye is signed through 2026. Young linebacker Daiyan Henley looks to be the future of the linebacker corp but 2024 3rd round pick Junior Colson is still an unknown as he has missed most of his two NFL seasons due to injury.
Josiah Trotter, 6'2 237lbs, is the younger brother of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., as well as the son of hall of famer Jeremiah Trotter. Josiah Trotter is only a redshirt sophomore and he may choose to return to school. If Josiah declares, he will be one of the top linebackers in a loaded linebacker class. Trotter stands out with his physicality and will routinely stack and shed offensive linemen.
Round 3.22: "Big Citrus" Domonique Orange, defensive tackle, Iowa State
The Chargers found gold in the third round in 2025 with defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell. The defensive tackle group has been filled with one-year contracts and could use some added long-term stability and run defense assistance.
Big Citrus, 6'4 325lbs, is a powerful and unselfish defensive lineman. Orange will routinely clog up rushing lanes and dominate the line of scrimmage. He excels at occupying double teams and keeps the linebackers behind him free.
Round 4.23: Max Llewellyn, edge rusher, Iowa
The Chargers will have Tuli Tuipulotu, Bud Dupree and Kyle Kennard under contract in 2026 with decsions to make on Khalil Mack and trade acquisition Odafe Oweh.
If the Chargers need to add another edge rusher to the room, Iowa's Max Llewellyn brings a lot to the table, including 169 special teams snaps for Iowa. The 6'5 263lb edge rusher is productive and has a knack for big plays in big moments.
Round 6.23: Bryce Foster, center, Kansas
The Chargers' interior offensive line has not been a bright spot this year. Veteran Bradley Bozeman has been a warrior, playing every snap this season. Father time may be catching up to him and he has only one year left on his contract. The Chargers may move Zion Johnson from left guard to center this upcoming offseason.
Los Angeles needs to add depth to the IOL and Kansas' Bryce Foster is a big center and one of the most experienced and durable centers in this draft class. Foster is currently ranked all over the map on various draft boards in November and the Chargers may need to take him a bit earlier. Foster could challenge for a starting role immediately and he has the experience to step in right away.
