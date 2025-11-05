Chargers accused of trading for the wrong offensive lineman to help Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers landed on striking a deal for Trevor Penning at the NFL trade deadline, in part because the team lost all leverage after the latest Joe Alt injury update.
Penning projects to step in and start right away at some spot in front of Justin Herbert on an emergency basis.
The gamble isn’t a bad one: Penning is a former first-rounder with some upside and a cheap contract, plus it didn’t cost the Chargers all that much to get him.
But there are some onlookers who wanted to see the Chargers go after different names at the deadline.
RELATED: Chargers make a deal at the buzzer, what does it mean?
Chargers got it wrong at NFL trade deadline?
There were some NFL rumors buzzing around other offensive linemen at the deadline.
ESPN’s Seth Walder is one who wanted to see the Chargers instead go and get Brandon Coleman or Andrew Wylie from the Washington Commanders.
Walder largely points at Penning as a big part of his reasoning, too:
“He struggled mightily early in his career, with a 72.7% pass block win rate in 2023 that would have ranked last among tackles had he played enough to qualify. He improved in 2024 with an 85.1% pass block win rate over a full 17 games at right tackle that was merely below average.”
RELATED: Chargers ignore stud RB with bargain trade price at NFL trade deadline
It’s certainly not an unfair assessment, but it’s also one of those easier said than done things, too.
As hinted, the Chargers didn’t have any leverage in trade talks around the NFL because other teams could see the desperation and jack up the price. Joe Hortiz and Co. already entered discussions with little in the way of draft picks and cap room to use while making a deal.
Penning is a good compromise. There were better options, of course, but if he can settle in and help the offense remain coherent and Herbert healthy, it could be one of those moves that looks much better through the long lens of hindsight.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers shock by announcing two NFL trade deadline deals…not just one
Chargers strike last-second emergency trade deadline deal with Saints
Chargers' Harbaugh gives trade update on sustaining offensive line 'tip of the spear'
Chargers' Black Monday continues with ominous injury update on rookie RB Omarion Hampton