Chargers ignore stud RB with bargain trade price at NFL trade deadline
Injuries have left the Los Angeles Chargers thin at running back with both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton suffering injuries this year.
Harris won't be back after tearing his Achilles in Week 3. Hampton has been on the IR since Week 5, but there's no sign that he's ready to return as he battles an ankle injury. That's why it was so surprising to see them completely ignore a stud running back on the trade market with a bargain asking price.
According to insider Dianna Russini, the New York Jets were willing to trade running back Breece Hall for a third round pick.
The Chargers did make a move, adding offensive lineman Trevor Penning, but they didn't target Hall, who remains in New York.
Hall, a second-round pick out of Iowa State in 2022, has 581 yards and two touchdowns through eight games this season. While he has yet to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season, Hall averages 4.6 yards per attempt in his career and would be an upgrade over the current Chargers' backs.
Chargers banking on Omarion Hampton to return, despite lack of news
While the news surrounding Hampton has been quiet, perhaps the inactivity for Los Angeles at the deadline is a sign they expect him to be back sooner rather than later.
Before his injury, the rookie first-round pick was coming into his own. In five games, he had 314 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.
Justin Herbert has done an excellent job carrying the offense, but getting Hampton back will be key to their success down the stretch.
