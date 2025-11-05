Joe Alt injury update crushed Chargers’ chances at NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t stand a chance at the NFL trade deadline.
Not really, anyway, in the wake of the Joe Alt injury. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office likely worked the phones relentlessly, looking for help right up until the deadline. Ultimately, they settled on former first-round bust Trevor Penning from the New Orleans Saints.
But yes, that was likely the best the Chargers could do at the NFL trade deadline.
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports illustrated a point before the deadline that most should’ve seen coming, given the circumstances:
“Now they desperately need offensive line help, and the entire league knows it. The other issue is they don't have a ton to give up. L.A. doesn't have a fifth after the Alohi Gilman-Odafe Oweh trade. Evan Neal won't take the Chargers to the Super Bowl, but they have to seriously consider giving up more than they would like in order to get some protection for Justin Herbert for the second half of the season.”
The NFL is a cutthroat business. Offensive linemen rarely get traded as it is. Other teams looking at the Chargers see Rashawn Slater out for the season. They see Joe Alt lost for the season. They see Trey Pipkins hobbled. They see that the signed-off-the-street Bobby Hart is hurt. They see that Austin Deculus, traded for near the start of the year, has been predictably mediocre when pushed into the lineup.
Why wouldn’t other teams push the Chargers, leaning into all this leverage?
Like Jones says, they’d have to overpay just to go get an Evan Neal, a bust of a former top-10 pick who had a 61.2 PFF grade last year and isn’t playing this year.
Instead, they land on Penning, a move that only cost them a 2027 sixth-round pick. Not bad, all things considered. He’s struggled, but maybe new surroundings and a chance at a second life in the NFL help him show some consistency and even carve out a long-term spot somewhere in the starting five or as a backup for the Chargers in 2026 and beyond.
Sometimes, something is better than nothing. That applies here, given the desperation and leverage conversations when it comes to upping the chances Justin Herbert can stay healthy.
