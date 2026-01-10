Chargers rookie gives hint to his status for playoff showdown vs. Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face the New England Patriots in a matchup filled with two teams that are led by "tough" former player head coaches, with any edge needed to pull off a victory from either side.

The Bolts' first-round pick, Omarion Hampton, has been a frustrating selection due to his flashes of greatness constantly held back by unfortunate injuries or scheme failures. Now, the former North Carolina running back has the opportunity to face his college QB, Drake Maye in the playoffs.

To prove who was the real "engine" of those North Carolina offenses, this Chargers vs Patriots matchup serves as lifetime bragging rights for their specific narratives. Hampton has rushed for 545 yards on 124 carries (4.4 yards per carry) with four touchdowns. He also had 32 catches for 192 yards and a receiving touchdown. Considering this was done in nine games, this is quite a good yet limited rookie season.

The Chargers have been extremely reliant on their depth at running back due to the injuries sustained by Najee Harris, rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal. Luckily, the rookie told a credentialed reporter his game plan regarding his status in the upcoming matchup. An extremely crucial detail for both squads, and they will match up with one another.

Omarion Hampton injury update: straight from the source

With Hampton missing time with an ankle injury in the middle of the year, then aggravating his opposite ankle in the Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, his status was questionable going into this playoff matchup. This continued into the week with his official designation as questionable.

With Chargers fans concerned, a credentialed reporter, Kris Rhim, was able to get the "inside scoop" from Hampton directly, with Rhim posting, "Omarion Hampton said the plan is to play Sunday against the Patriots."

Hampton was also seen dressed and praticing today.

Omarion Hampton on the field for #Chargers practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/p9AQGGQnuw — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 9, 2026

Great news for the Bolts to take advantage of a weaker defensive line of the Patriots, and really embrace what it is to be a hard-nosed playoff team. The Chargers have the cliche playoff recipe of a good QB, great defense and an (in theory) strong running game.

With Hampton to play on Sunday, can the Chargers pull off the upset against the New England Patriots? Will their season be over after Sunday Night? Big news ahead of the Bolts, and it is up to them to make the narrative positive.

