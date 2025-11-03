Chargers' biggest NFL trade deadline needs after injury news assaults roster again
The Los Angeles Chargers have some serious needs to tackle ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
Most of the needs stem from yet another eerily consistent case of the injury bug for the Chargers, too. Not that there weren’t standard roster needs before the bug bit, of course.
But the injuries just…won’t stop. That got worse during Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans when two more offensive tackles went down, headlined by Joe Alt getting carted off the field.
Here’s a quick look at the biggest Chargers needs ahead of the trade deadline.
Chargers trade deadline need: Offensive line
Where to even start? The interior is a mess because the Chargers took a risk with Mekhi Becton and didn’t challenge Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson. Becton has been both a bust and hurt. At tackle, Rashawn Slater is out for the year. Joe Alt is on ankle sprain No. 2. Trey Pipkins, the swing backup, got hurt while replacing Slater. And now Bobby Hart, signed off the street to replace Pipkins, is hurt. Literally just getting an able body in the door at the deadline would up the chances Justin Herbert can stay healthy.
Chargers trade deadline need: Running back
Najee Harris had a weird summer before the season-ending injury. First-rounder Omarion Hampton looked really good before getting hurt and going to injured reserve with an issue expected to keep him out more than the required four games. And Hassan Haskins, special-teamer and backup to Kimani Vidal, also got hurt. Since this is a low-value position, though, the Chargers should be able to get someone really productive in the door at a reasonable cost.
Chargers trade deadline need: Secondary
The Chargers already beefed up the pass-rush with Odafe Oweh. So why not the secondary next? Tarheeb Still has been hurt and the corner depth took a slight hit with Deane Leonard going to injured reserve. At safety, they traded away a player to get Oweh, Elijah Molden is playing through an injury and Tony Jefferson is hurt. A nice mix of now-later in a new arrival via trade could be just what the unit needs for a little extra injury wiggle room.
