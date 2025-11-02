Chargers' Joe Alt injury update is a disaster scenario, unlike last time
The Los Angeles Chargers, it seems, aren't going to be as lucky with the latest Joe Alt injury.
Alt exited his team’s Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans on a cart and didn’t return. After the game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it’s another high-ankle sprain.
This time, though, it’s worse, per Schefter: “...Joe Alt is believed to have suffered another high ankle sprain, only this time it could require a procedure to repair, per sources.”
Surgery would likely present a disaster scenario for the Chargers and Alt, putting him out for potentially a month or longer.
Alt avoided missing major time with his previous ankle sprain earlier this year. While he was out, Austin Deculus started in his place to disastrous results, though, so the Chargers might want to figure something else out this time.
Problem is, formerly backup-swing-tackle-turned-starter Trey Pipkins is also dealing with an issue after playing in place of Rashawn Slater. Bobby Hart, signed off the street a few weeks ago to play in Pipkins’ place, went down on Sunday with an injury, too.
The Chargers do have Tuesday’s trade deadline to use in the wake of the latest Alt news. But the disparity in the offense when he’s on the field vs. when he’s off is one of the biggest gaps fans will be able to find in the NFL.
Expect the Chargers to announce an injured reserve move with Alt next week, pending the medical scans. Perhaps before that, keep an eye on that NFL trade deadline.
