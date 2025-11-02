Charger Report

Chargers' Joe Alt injury update is a disaster scenario, unlike last time

Chris Roling

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers, it seems, aren't going to be as lucky with the latest Joe Alt injury

Alt exited his team’s Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans on a cart and didn’t return. After the game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it’s another high-ankle sprain. 

This time, though, it’s worse, per Schefter: “...Joe Alt is believed to have suffered another high ankle sprain, only this time it could require a procedure to repair, per sources.”

Surgery would likely present a disaster scenario for the Chargers and Alt, putting him out for potentially a month or longer.

RELATED: Chargers should capitalize on Browns wanting to 'do right' by star at trade deadline

Alt avoided missing major time with his previous ankle sprain earlier this year. While he was out, Austin Deculus started in his place to disastrous results, though, so the Chargers might want to figure something else out this time. 

Problem is, formerly backup-swing-tackle-turned-starter Trey Pipkins is also dealing with an issue after playing in place of Rashawn Slater. Bobby Hart, signed off the street a few weeks ago to play in Pipkins’ place, went down on Sunday with an injury, too. 

RELATED: Chargers urged to 'call 31 teams' for OL help, replace Bradley Bozeman ASAP

The Chargers do have Tuesday’s trade deadline to use in the wake of the latest Alt news. But the disparity in the offense when he’s on the field vs. when he’s off is one of the biggest gaps fans will be able to find in the NFL.  

Expect the Chargers to announce an injured reserve move with Alt next week, pending the medical scans. Perhaps before that, keep an eye on that NFL trade deadline. 

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Jim Harbaugh’s rejuvenated offense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Titans

Chargers injury woes get worse ahead of Week 9 with latest roster move

Chargers' sixth-round pick proved 'just draft good football players' ideology

Chargers' sixth-round selection lucky to be on practice squad eight weeks into season

Will Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II finally get a start in fantasy?

Published |Modified
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News