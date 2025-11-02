Chargers must make move at NFL trade deadline as another player hits injured reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers have placed running back and special teams stalwart Hassan Haskins on injured reserve. Haskins is now the third Chargers running back to hit injured reserve this season.
The Chargers enter Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans with second-year running back Kimani Vidal as the lead back for the fourth week in a row and are elevating undrafted rookie Amar Johnson and veteran Jaret Patterson from the practice squad.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz is in a tough position. The Chargers need reinforcements at multiple spots. Diana Russini, of The Athletic, reported earlier today that the Chargers are still exploring offensive line trades as the deadline approaches.
The Chargers are limited in both remaining cap space and 2026 draft capital. Addressing multiple positions by utilizing trades will be a tough task for the Chargers front office.
Los Angeles has the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars in front of them before their bye week in week twelve. They need to solidify their running game before their post bye final stretch against the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.
A popular trade scenario involving the Chargers and the New York Jets for running back Breece Hall. Diana Russini reported that the believed asking price for Hall is a third round pick.
The price tag for Hall and may be prohibitive and given the need for help at other positions is unlikely to be a reality.
Realistic Chargers trade targets to boost running back room
AJ Dillon, Philadelphia Eagles: "Quadzilla" was a healthy inactive for the Eagles in week seven and recorded zero carries in week eight. He would provide a veteran presence in a very young running back room while on an expiring contract.
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans: Pierce has been relagated to a special teams role or a healthy scratch. His experience as a kick returner and special teams could be a boost with the loss of Hassan Haskins to injured reserve. He is also on an expiring contract
All eyes will be on the moves the Chargers make in the coming days.
