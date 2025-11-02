Charger Report

Chargers must make move at NFL trade deadline as another player hits injured reserve

Los Angeles now has all three of their original running backs on injured reserve

Thomas Martinez

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal (30) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed running back and special teams stalwart Hassan Haskins on injured reserve. Haskins is now the third Chargers running back to hit injured reserve this season.

The Chargers enter Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans with second-year running back Kimani Vidal as the lead back for the fourth week in a row and are elevating undrafted rookie Amar Johnson and veteran Jaret Patterson from the practice squad.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz is in a tough position. The Chargers need reinforcements at multiple spots. Diana Russini, of The Athletic, reported earlier today that the Chargers are still exploring offensive line trades as the deadline approaches.

The Chargers are limited in both remaining cap space and 2026 draft capital. Addressing multiple positions by utilizing trades will be a tough task for the Chargers front office.

RELATED: Chargers should capitalize on Browns wanting to 'do right' by star at trade deadline

Los Angeles has the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars in front of them before their bye week in week twelve. They need to solidify their running game before their post bye final stretch against the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.

A popular trade scenario involving the Chargers and the New York Jets for running back Breece Hall. Diana Russini reported that the believed asking price for Hall is a third round pick.

The price tag for Hall and may be prohibitive and given the need for help at other positions is unlikely to be a reality.

RELATED: Chargers urged to 'call 31 teams' for OL help, replace Bradley Bozeman ASAP

Realistic Chargers trade targets to boost running back room

AJ Dillon, Philadelphia Eagles: "Quadzilla" was a healthy inactive for the Eagles in week seven and recorded zero carries in week eight. He would provide a veteran presence in a very young running back room while on an expiring contract.

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans: Pierce has been relagated to a special teams role or a healthy scratch. His experience as a kick returner and special teams could be a boost with the loss of Hassan Haskins to injured reserve. He is also on an expiring contract

All eyes will be on the moves the Chargers make in the coming days.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Jim Harbaugh’s rejuvenated offense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Titans

Chargers injury woes get worse ahead of Week 9 with latest roster move

Chargers' sixth-round pick proved 'just draft good football players' ideology

Chargers' sixth-round selection lucky to be on practice squad eight weeks into season

Will Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II finally get a start in fantasy?

Published
Thomas Martinez
THOMAS MARTINEZ

Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News