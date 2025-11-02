Chargers vs Titans halftime notes: The Bolts fell into the trap
The 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers have traveled to Tennessee to face the 1-7 Titans, with hopes to continue adding to their win column.
The Chargers currently lead 20-17, with plenty to discuss at the halftime break.
Justin Herbert slow starts... a trend or coincidence?
On the second offensive play for the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert threw a pick six to Titans linebacker Cody Barton. With what seemed like a normal stop route, turned into disaster with Barton undercutting the route leading to a pick six.
Oddly enough, Herbert's first throw last week against the Minnesota Vikings, a near-interception occurred, with the Chargers only being bailed out by replay assist deeming the pass was not caught by the intercepting defender.
This beg the question, is Herbert starting slow in games this year?
According to NFL.com, Herbert has four touchdowns, one interception, officially in the first quarter. If you were to count the Vikings' overturned INT and the Titans' INT, Herbert would be four touchdowns, three interceptions.
Not a great ratio if you are Herbert, a guy who is usually avoidant of turnovers. A faster start could go a long way.
RELATED: Chargers should capitalize on Browns wanting to 'do right' by star at trade deadline
Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken on fraud watch?
Ryan Ficken, during the Brandon Staley era, was a mainstay of the coaching staff, completely revamping the struggling Chargers special teams unit.
His performance spoke volumes to incoming Head Coach, Jim Harbaugh, as Harbaugh chose to keep him around... possibly even over his own son.
Now in year two of the Harbaugh & Ficken regime, Ficken's unit has struggled. Giving up nine penalties, multiple bad long snaps a game, coupled with a punt return touchdown during this Titans matchup, this is not a good look.
Chargers offensive line is more of the same
The Chargers poor offensive line has been talked about Ad nauseam, with the Chargers coming into the Titans game with Foster Sarrell and Bobby Hart starting. Two players who started the NFL season not on a 53-man roster.
Hart went down with an injury after weeks of surprisingly good play. An injury, according to the broadcast, a groin injury.
The injury, coupled with the Bolts giving up nine pressures and three sacks in one half, is a recipe for disaster. This is not to mention the gruesome injury star offensive tackle Joe Alt suffered late in the second quarter.
RELATED: Chargers urged to 'call 31 teams' for OL help, replace Bradley Bozeman ASAP
Ladd McConkey is still that dude
To end off on a positive note, Chargers wide receiver, Ladd McConkey has been great all game long. With the Titans banged up secondary, this was expected. Unfortunately, really no part of this matchup has been expected.
McConkey currently has 4 receptions for 56 yards. The former second-round pick came ready to play in the overcast weather against the Titans.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh’s rejuvenated offense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Titans
Chargers injury woes get worse ahead of Week 9 with latest roster move
Chargers' sixth-round pick proved 'just draft good football players' ideology
Chargers' sixth-round selection lucky to be on practice squad eight weeks into season
Will Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II finally get a start in fantasy?