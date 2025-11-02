One key statline that allowed the Chargers to stay alive against the Titans
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a 27-20 victory over the now 1-8 Tennessee Titans. A narrow, ugly victory for a Chargers team with playoff aspirations.
One stat line in particular allowed the Chargers to overcome a plethora of different mishaps.
Justin Herbert and his legs allowed the Chargers to overcome surmounting errors
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is not exactly known for his rushing ability, due to his pass-first mentality. But this does not mean he cannot run with the best of rushing quarterbacks.
However, when it is truly needed, Herbert tends to use his legs to keep defenses honest, creating major sparks to ignite an at-times uninspiring Chargers offense.
Today, Justin Herbert had nine carries for 58 yards and a touchdown (6.4 yards per attempt, including his one end-of-game kneel down). While not exactly Lamar Jackson-esque rushing numbers, Herbert's runs had an extreme impact on the Chargers victory.
One of the more memorable runs from the victory was Herbert's 2nd and 9 conversion, where he ran over a defensive end to pick up the first down. This was one of six (!) first downs created by the superstar quarterbacks' legs.
With multiple first downs being created, more time was run off the clock to preserve the Chargers lead, keeping their defense fresh. The Chargers offense had possession for 57.2 percent of the game, with 34:20 minutes of offense.
Time of possession, chain moving and the energy that Herbert brought to his team were all benefactors of the Chargers QB using his legs.
