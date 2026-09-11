3 Breakout Candidates for the Chargers' Week 1 Matchup Against the Arizona Cardinals

Every NFL season, there are players who instantly show that they are ready for an ascension in their play in the following season. Whether it was the improvements we saw from Daiyan Henley in 2024 or the breakout of Kimani Vidal in 2025, there are always stories of off-season work really paying off.

Getting an early start is the best way to put your name on the map for the rest of the year and make great first impressions. Who are some players who could have an elite performance in Week 1 to help kick off a breakout candidacy against the Arizona Cardinals?

Cam Hart - Goodbye Marvin Harrison Jr?

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Cam Hart has always teetered on the Chargers' depth chart, being a full-time starter and/or a part-time starter who has dealt with injuries throughout his career. We have seen major flashes from Hart, the 6'2 CB who has seen time shutting down elite receivers (think the Bengals game in 2024), but the consistency has yet to arrive for a full season.

Week 1 against Marvin Harrison Jr (someone he shut down in college) would be a perfect opportunity to start the year off strong and create a real breakout conversation around Hart.

Kayode Awosika - Finally Wins Starting Spot, Shows Why

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Jacob Spomer (left) and guard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayode Awosika has been a backup role-playing offensive lineman for his entire NFL career up to this point with the Chargers. In typical Chargers fashion, they did nothing to create a strong offensive line and are giving chances to players who have yet to truly show they are capable.

But like we saw in five games from Oday Aboushi years ago, Awosika (hopefully with health) could show why the team entrusted him with the starting role, mauling the opposing Cardinals' interior defensive line, even though they possess major talents like Walter Nolen and Roy Lopez.

Charlie Kolar - We've Heard About, Now He Proves It

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All offseason long, people who cover the Chargers have mentioned their addition of Charlie Kolar as their secret weapon on offense, giving fans excitement about their addition of the athletic blocking TE as a possible receiving weapon under Mike McDaniel.

With Oronde Gadsden II falling down the depth chart and Kolar taking the #1 spot, it gives real excitement to see what he can do now that the regular season is going to kick off. Could he really be the Bolts' biggest breakout in 2026? Is Week 1 the start of something big?

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