Charger Report

Chargers' breakout rookie headed for MRI after knee injury, report confirms

Chris Roling

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers will find out quickly if rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden will miss time with a knee injury. 

Exiting the shocking Week 10 takedown of the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime to stick high in the AFC playoff race, one of the overlooked storylines was Gadsden leaving the game with a knee injury and not returning. 

Fast forward to Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has confirmed that the breakout rookie will undergo an MRI to see the severity of the issue. 

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert limps off after questionable Steelers tackle

Based on how the injury bug has assaulted the Chargers this year, it’s easy to be pessimistic about the whole thing. 

Gadsden had emerged as one of the top options for Justin Herbert in the entire base offense after veteran Will Dissly and especially free-agent signing Tyler Conklin failed to make an impact at the position this year. 

RELATED: Justin Herbert and Chargers defense beat down the Steelers in primetime

If Gadsden needs to miss time, those veterans would be first up to take another stab at having a greater impact in the offense beyond blocking. 

But by not addressing injury-plagued areas like the offensive line and running back at the trade deadline or in the aftermath, it’s clear the Chargers probably wouldn’t do much of note to reinforce the position if Gadsden joins first-round pick Omarion Hampton on injured reserve. 

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Steelers vs. Chargers notes: Khalil Mack gets Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert hobbled

Steelers' supposed 'Terrible Towel' invasion of Chargers' SoFi Stadium grabs NBC focus

Chargers win vs Steelers: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 10

Chargers lose breakout rookie to injury during win vs. Steelers in Week 10

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News