Chargers keep pace with AFC's best after domination of Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Now with a 7-3 record, the Chargers strengthened their hold on the No. 1 Wild Card spot while also staying close to the Broncos in the AFC West.

Richie Whitt

Now that the invasion of Steelers fans can use all those "Terrible Towels" to dab their tears, the Los Angeles Chargers can peek ahead at their standing in their division and the AFC. After the dominating 25-10 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football, they'll like what they see.

Now at 7-3 and with three-game winning streak, the Chargers not only harassed Aaron Rodgers into two interceptions they solidified their spot as the the AFC's No.1 Wild Card after Week 10. The Bolts are only behind the conference's division leaders: New England Patriots (8-2), Indianapolis Colts (8-2), Denver Broncos (8-2) and Steelers (5-4).

With the win, the Chargers stayed within a game of the Broncos and gained ground on their Wild Card competitors in the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars (who both lost Sunday) and Kansas City Chiefs (who were on their Bye).

At 3-0 in the division, the Chargers are set up for an interesting run down the stretch. They should get star rookie running back Omarion Hampton back in time for games against the Las Vegas Raiders (Week 13), Chiefs (Week 15) and Broncos (Week 18)

In beating the Steelers, quarterback Justin Herbert hit two big passes to Ladd McConkey and the Chargers made Rodgers looked mortal. He had only 12 completions, less than 100 yards passing and two picks before garbage time started with the Bolts leading 25-3 with four minutes remaining.

With a late catch on a short pass from Herbert, Keenan Allen surpassed Antonio Gates as the Chargers' all-time leader in receptions.

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

