NFL analysts already targeting Chargers' next defensive coordinator

Commence the uncertainty carousel.

Entering Sunday's Week 18 game against the Broncos in Denver, the Los Angeles Chargers don't yet know what seed they will be the AFC Playoffs or who their first-round opponent on the road might be.

In the bigger picture, they may also be in the dark as to who their defensive coordinator is next season.

MORE: Chargers Week 18 rooting guide: Numerous scenarios will determine playoff opponent

As the regular season winds down, teams out of the 2025 playoffs are already making plans for 2026. That includes the Las Vegas Raiders, who seemingly will part with head coach Pete Carroll after just one awful season that right now has them with the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Raiders' next head coach will be selected by co-owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek. Relevance to the Chargers? Both are "Michigan men," with positive vibes toward Bolts' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald worked with Minter in Baltimore, and Minter succeeded Macdonald at Michigan. Macdonald's Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the league, as to Minter's Chargers, making him a prime candidate to be Vegas' next head coach.

Of course, the rumors get so wild - already - that there is one about the New York Giants ripping Jim Harbaugh away from the Chargers.

MORE: Should Chargers consider trade for disgruntled Raiders star Maxx Crosby?

If Minter leaves for the hated Raiders, who could the Charges' Harbaugh bring in? Possibly former Dolphins' head coach and current Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Writes SI, "Don't expect it to be a foregone conclusion that Flores returns to Minnesota. Flores’s prospects improve given that a few teams - the Rams, Chargers, Packers and Broncos - could be losing defensive coordinators to head coaching jobs."

Jesse Minter | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers get bad news on final injury report vs. Broncos

Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers QB for Week 18 vs Broncos

Omarion Hampton injury updates tracker for Chargers RB in Week 18 vs. Broncos

Ravens send former 3rd-round pick to waiver wire, he is very familiar to Chargers