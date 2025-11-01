Chargers should capitalize on Browns wanting to 'do right' by star at trade deadline
As the NFL trade deadline nears, it'll be interesting to see if any big-name players are moved. The Los Angeles Chargers will certainly be one team looking to acquire talent rather than ship them away.
If they end up making a move before Tuesday's deadline, it'll most likely be on the offensive side of the ball. The Chargers' offensive line is severely banged up, along with the running back room. Could there be an under-the-radar position group that could get an addition?
The Cleveland Browns are dwindling in a weak AFC North and could trade away some key pieces to recoup draft capital. One of those players, according to Albert Breer, is star tight end David Njoku. The former first-round pick in 2017 has just 27 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns for the Browns this season.
Despite the emergence of rookie Oronde Gadsden II, could the Chargers look to pair him with the former Pro Bowler?
David Njoku to the Chargers could be an under-the-radar move ahead of NFL trade deadline
"The Browns aren’t aggressively working the phones to sell off pieces, but tight end David Njoku looks like a name to watch, if Cleveland gets a firm offer and Njoku signs off on the idea—the team would want to do right by him," Breer wrote.
The interesting part about that excerpt was Njoku signing off on the idea of being traded. He doesn't have a no trade clause, as this seems like a scenario where the Browns would allow Njoku to have input of where he could end up.
That's where the Chargers come in. Why wouldn't Njoku sign off on being traded to the Bolts? Catching passes from a star quarterback in Justin Herbert, being coached by Jim Harbaugh, surrounded by weapons such as Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and now Gadsden. Seems like a dream destination for Njoku.
The contract implications are as follows: $11.4 million cap hit this year, which jumps to $24.3 million in 2026. Njoku will be 30 years old next year, so joining a team like the Chargers with the chance to compete every year would be enticing in his point of view.
The Chargers should look to see if they could poach Njoku from Cleveland before the deadline.
