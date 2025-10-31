Chargers' highly praised rookie fifth-round WR has more questions to answer after eight weeks
The Los Angeles Chargers fifth-round selections in the new era of the Bolts have had an incredible track record. In General Manager Joe Hortiz's first year, he selected two starting Cornerbacks in the fifth round: Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart.
Going into year two of the regime, Hortiz had another two fifth-round picks to repeat this process. Within the first few months of off-season training, it seemed like he did.
The first fifth-round selection was Wide Receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith out of Auburn. A burner with smooth routes and strong hands seemed to already make an impact, creating waves in the national media. Even more waves than fellow rookie receiver, second-round pick, Tre Harris.
With a touchdown in the preseason, it seemed a touchdown in the regular season would soon follow. Eight weeks in, and that has yet to happen.
After eight weeks of the NFL season, has KeAndre Lambert-Smith lived up to the hype?
Lambert-Smith has only registered 70 snaps, with 17 of those coming from special teams reps. So with limited snaps on offense, where did all the offseason hype go? Why has it not translated?
Lambert-Smith played his second-highest offensive snaps of the season in Week 1 (14), where he was targeted one time. He then followed up this performance with six offensive snaps in Week 2, where he logged a penalty as his only statistical occurrence.
Week 3, he was inactive, came back Weeks 4-6 to play a depth return-man role, where he had three (two according to PFF) offensive targets, one caught for one yard. No intention to get the Auburn product involved, and seemingly no reason. He has not played since Week 6.
In that aforementioned Week 4 matchup, Justin Herbert had an absurd throw that could have been on highlight reels for the years to come, but Lambert-Smith slowed on a deep route, rendering the throw incomplete. A major mistake that seemed to leave a poor taste in the mouths of Chargers fans.
As it stands currently, Lambert-Smith ranks T-26 (out of 28) out of all rookie receivers with at least a target in PFF overall offensive grade (46.1), 4th in average depth of target (16), last in yards per route run (0.03), with many other rankings near the bottom.
It seemed as though "KLS" was not ready for the NFL level of competition, especially with the mental side of things. The off-season hype has seemingly given the fifth-round rookie lofty expectations that were unfair.
To give a positive spin on the halfway check-in for Lambert-Smith, he has seven returns for 170 yards, an average of 24.3. While not jaw-dropping, this is still of note that he was entrusted to return the football during the abcense of Derius Davis.
A near red-shirt year for the talented receiver might be the best thing for his career to this point. Unless *knock on wood* injuries occur, KLS will likely continue to be inactive/depth during the rest of his rookie season.
