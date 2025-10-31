Chargers tabbed as NFL trade deadline fit for underrated Panthers breakout candidate
The Los Angeles Chargers currently have an issue at running back. Najee Harris went down for the season with an Achilles injury and rookie Omarion Hampton is on IR with an ankle sprain. While Hampton is close to returning and Kimani Vidal's two stellar performances, the Chargers could very well still make a move at the position.
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Tuesday, there are some names floating around that could be available over the next few days. Perhaps one of the most interesting names teased was Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle. Dowdle, a former undrafted free agent who signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, has carved out a solid career for himself thus far.
Maybe it's time for Dowdle to join a contending team, such as the Chargers. At least that's what Bill Barnwell of ESPN believes should happen.
Rico Dowdle to the Chargers suggested ahead of NFL trade deadline
Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 with the Cowboys. Through eight games with the Panthers this year, he has 605 yards and two touchdowns all while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He's on track to pass his 2024 totals by a solid margin.
"Dowdle has been the more productive RB in recent weeks, and coach Dave Canales signaled that he was expecting to lean more toward him going forward," Barnwell wrote. "But the franchise also gave Hubbard a contract extension last season and signed Dowdle for only one year. Trading Dowdle to a contender like the Chargers or Chiefs would probably be the right long-term decision, even if it wouldn't be easy to sell to the fan base right now."
As Barnwell pointed to, the Panthers gave Chuba Hubbard a contract extension and likely won't pay two running backs big money. As Carolina sits at 4-4 and not exactly a team looking to be sellers at the deadline, a move like this could make sense, especially if they're not planning to pay Dowdle at the end of the season.
If this trade were to happen, the Chargers would be acquiring a player on an expiring deal. However, if all goes well, could earn a role for the future and create a solid tandem in the backfield with Hampton for years to come.
