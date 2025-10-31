Chargers' healthy scratch could signal LA's top trade asset at NFL trade deadline
If the Los Angeles Chargers will sell anything at the upcoming NFL trade deadline, it almost certainly seems like it will be a veteran offensive player who can’t crack the lineup.
A week ago, onlookers noticed that tight end Will Dissly wasn't getting any playing time despite being absent from most injury reports.
Then, this week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh admitted that Dissly was indeed a healthy scratch.
Granted, Dissly is on the injury report ahead of Week 9 and listed as questionable, but the damage has been done, or so to speak, on the idea of his availability via trade.
Will Dissly trade value if Chargers shop TE
Dissly isn’t going to draw much in the way of value on the NFL trade block ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. But he does have an out built into his contract after the season, otherwise he’s a $5.5 million cap hit in the final year of his deal in 2026.
Now 29 years old, Dissly underwhelmed last year in his debut with the Chargers, catching 50 passes for 481 yards and two scores over 15 games. He’s caught four passes in four games this season.
While veteran free-agent signing Tyler Conklin has been a bust for the Chargers, rookie Oronde Gadsden is one of the biggest breakouts of the entire 2025 draft class. If the Chargers can flip Dissly for a late-round pick or even depth in the secondary or along the offensive line, they’d be foolish not to jump at the chance.
