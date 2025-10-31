Chargers predicted to trade for new starting tackle at Nov. 4 deadline
It's certainly not the "blockbuster" trade that some Bolts fans are clamoring for, but there is growing buzz around the Los Angeles Chargers indeed making a trade by Tuesday's deadline.
To add to their lagging pass rush, many NFL analysts urged the Chargers to make a trade for an elite pass-rusher such as the Tennessee Titans' Jeffrey Simmons or Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants. Simmons, however, is injured and unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers in Nashville. And now comes a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo that the Giants won't deal Thiboeaux.
Where does leave the Chargers? On the other side of the football, perhaps.
After losing Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending knee injury during training camp, the Chargers slid 2024 No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt from right to left tackle. Until, that is, he was injured for a few games as well. With both of them out during the Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Jim Harbaugh was forced to play backup tackle Austin Deculus and even guard Foster Sarell at left tackle.
Alt has since returned, but tackle depth to protect MVP candidate quarterback Justin Herbert is a priority at the deadline. Enter the Chicago Bears.
Chargers Desperate For Upgrade Along OL at Trade Deadline
In a new story proposing "7 trades that could actually happen," USA Today predicts the Chargers will make a trade for a new starting right tackle in the Bears' Braxton Jones. The former fifth-round draft pick isn't exactly a headline-stealer. He recently lost his starting job to an undrafted rookie in Chicago, and is on Injured Reserve with a knee injury for at least three more games.
But USA Today projects it's a deal worth doing for the Chargers:
"There aren't often tackles with high-level starting experience available on the trade market, though Jones was placed on injured reserve last week, meaning he'll miss at least three more games. Buyer beware with his injury history, but Jones has made 44 starts at left tackle and would provide top-tier swing tackle depth for the Chargers, who have dealt with numerous injuries to the tackle position and could immediately find a starting role for Jones."
The price for acquiring Jones would be a low draft pick. The reward could be peace of mind that Herbert stays upright for the second half of the season into the playoffs.
