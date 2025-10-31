NFL experts make consensus prediction on Chargers Week 9 game vs. lowly Titans
In this wacky and at times woefully divided country, it's hard for us to all agree on anything these days. Is Halloween Candy Corn, for example, delicious or disgusting?
But here comes the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 9 trip east across America to save the country. That's a tad dramatic, but at least most experts unanimously agree it will result in a Bolts win that will continue their impressive early-season start.
When the week started, the 5-3 Chargers were a whopping double-digit favorite on the road Sunday against the 1-7 Tennessee Titans. As we near the weekend - and November - that number has slid down to nine. A sign of a Titans' monumental upset looming? Or merely bettors scared of any NFL team giving up more than a touchdown on the road?
The big spread - one of the largest in Chargers' road history - isn't denting the enthusiasm of the expert analysts at Bleacher Report. While no other road team in Week 9 is favored by more than a field goal, their panel is unanimously picking a Chargers' rout.
It's a sign of the Chargers getting back on track last week in a blowout win over the Vikings, but also of the ugly mess that is the Titans. Their point differential is -120, by far worst in the NFL. The Saints are next at only -81. The Chargers are +15.
Remember the Titans ... and How Awful They Are?
B/R's panel is 7-0 picking the Chargers over Tennessee. A sampling of the rationale:
"This one makes me a bit nervous, but the Titans have lost by at least 10 points in every game since Week 1," writes Ian Hanford. "I expected the on-field product to look better as Cam Ward improves or after Brian Callahan was fired, but that hasn't happened, and the issues fall on both sides of the ball."
Says Wes O'Donnell, "This matchup is one of four with spreads larger than a one-possession game (eight points or more) on our sheet. But the Titans have lost by 10 or more points in six of their seven defeats. The last time they didn't lose by 10 or more (not counting that ridiculous win in Arizona) was in Week 1. The Chargers look like they've bounced back from a string of injuries and some head-scratching play and are coming off a mini-bye."
